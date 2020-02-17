Former Man Utd Goalkeeper Harry Gregg Dies At 87

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, who was referred to as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, has died at the age of 87.

Gregg survived the air disaster that claimed 23 lives, including eight members of the ‘Busby Babes’ team. He twice returned to the wreckage to save team-mates and strangers.

“It is with great sorrow that we inform of the death of Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Harry Gregg, OBE,” read a statement from the Harry Gregg Foundation.

“Harry passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family.

“The Gregg family would like to thank the medical staff at Causeway Hospital for their wonderful dedication to Harry over his last few weeks.

“To everyone who has called, visited or sent well-wishes we thank you for the love and respect shown to Harry and the family.

“Details of his funeral arrangement will be issued in the next few days. We would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this difficult time.

“Never to be forgotten!”

Gregg, who began his playing career with Coleraine in his native Northern Ireland, made 247 appearances for United between 1957-66 after a five-year spell at Doncaster Rovers.

He also earned 25 senior international caps for Northern Ireland and was voted the best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, just four months after the Munich air disaster.

Gregg later played for Stoke City and took charge of Shrewsbury Town, Swansea City, Crewe Alexandra and Carlisle United during a managerial career that spanned two decades.

“It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE,” Manchester United tweeted. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry’s family and friends.”

It is with deepest sadness that we have learned of the passing of former player Harry Gregg OBE. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club go out to Harry’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/5kjlpn5Wqm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 17, 2020

Doncaster said: “The thoughts of everyone at #DRFC are with the friends and family of Harry Gregg, who made 99 appearances for Rovers before being signed for Manchester United by Matt Busby in 1957 and becoming a hero of Munich. RIP, Harry.”