EPL: Klopp Speaks On Leaving Liverpool For Serie A

English Premier League (EPL) manager, Jurgen Klopp has said that he would have to learn Italian first before thinking about taking up a job with a Serie A team.

Concise News reports that the Liverpool manager has improved the Kops since he took over in October 2015.

His team is currently the side to beat in the Premier League.

Having coached in Germany and England, Italy, another top league is possible.

“I will not come to Italy, because I want to travel after my career,” Klopp told Radio Anch’io Sport.

“A good glass of wine, I will have fun with Arrigo [Sacchi]. Either with [Carlo] Ancelotti or with [Maurizio] Sarri.

“I love your country, the weather, the fantastic food. But to do my job, I will need to know the language and my Italian is not very good.

“I would need time, maybe a year to learn Italian and then I could think about it, but who knows. On holiday I will certainly come, but to work, who knows?”

The ex-Dortmund trainer pointed out that he takes inspiration from the former European champion Sacchi when he sets up his own teams.

“The most important coach I learned from is Arrigo, after everything he did with his Milan,” Klopp added.

“Those things have been implemented in our team and the base of everything I do is what Arrigo did.”