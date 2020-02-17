Drama As Protesters Storm APC Headquarters, Ask Oshiomhole To Resign

Some protesters have said that Adams Oshiomhole’s stay in office would bring misfortunes to the All Progressives Congress (APC), asking him to step down as the national chairman.

Concise News learnt that the protesters who stormed the secretariat of APC in Abuja on Monday morning, said that the reduction in number of states controlled by APC was as a result of Oshiomhole’s actions.

A spokesperson of the protesters, Genesis John expressed his disappointment at the leadership style of the national chairman, while citing an instance of the supreme court’s judgement on Bayelsa state governorship position that was lost to Duoye Diri, a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

“Look at what happen in Bayelsa state, it was caused by Oshiomhole and we say enough is enough .. We want him to park his load and leave that office. He is not the only Nigerian that can manage that office,” he said.

“Since he came into this office, he has been creating problems for this party. We suffered to win election and at the end of the day opposition members go to court to take over the state.

“We are not happy with his conduct and we are the party faithful we ask him to go.”

The protesters who displayed placards with various inscriptions vowed to sustain the protest until Oshiomhole steps down.

Wike Asks Oshiomhole To Resign As Diri Emerges Bayelsa Governor

Hours ago, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike also asked Oshiomhole to resign as the national chairman of his party.

This platform reports that Oshiomhole had reacted to Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked the APC candidate David Lyon hours before his inauguration and subsequently ordered INEC to issue Diri a certificate of return.

Oshiomhole said that there would be no swearing-in of the PDP candidate.

In his reaction, Wike, who had earlier slammed Oshiomhole, asked him to resign as he lacks the power to challenge the Supreme Court pronouncement.

Wike told journalists in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, that if Oshiomhole were a man of his words he should have honourably resigned.

WIke said: “This is a country where you find people with no character. Today, they sing a particular song; tomorrow they sing another song. I think Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman is not a character that anybody should associate with…