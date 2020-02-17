Drake Slammed With Lawsuit For Owing Tour Stage Manager

Canadian rapper Drake has been sued for allegedly owing the designer of his 2018 “Aubrey & The Three Amigos” Tour a sum of $108,000.

A report by The Blast, says the rapper is being sued for reportedly refusing to pay the designer for the work which consists of 3D stage designs.

According to representatives for firm Sila Sveta, the company was hired to create visual elements for the stage via large screens, behind rapper as he performed.

The obtained court documents says the company claims they went to work on the project and created “a unique visual experience and to elevate design standards across the industry.”

However, at some point in the process, they delayed the dates of the tour (requiring Sila Sveta staff to work of additional days) and radically changed the configuration, size, and shape of the screens on which the video content was to be played four times.

Describing the design, the company says: The stage was located in the center of the arena and its surface was completely covered with a LED screen mounted on the floor and on its sides, which created a 3D surface to reproduce 3D illusions. The show also utilized drones, a flying Ferrari, dancers, pyrotechnics and a light show. Inspired by the layout of a basketball court. The show used a lot of visual effects. Among them were lasers, CO2 effects, a flying Ferrari, and 200 flying drones that created volumetric figures above the artist.

The company sued in Los Angeles court and Drake’s team are yet to address the press.