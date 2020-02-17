Controversial on-air personality Daddy Freeze has asked BBNaija star Tboss to stay strong in a hateful world, after a video of her shedding tears over comments on her baby surfaced online.

Concise News reports that Tboss was among celebrities who refuse to unveil the faces of their babies, but she finally chose Valentine’s day to show her to the world.

The reality got much compliments from her fans, but was spotted in the video shedding tears after a troll described her baby as “ugly and unspecial”.

Amidst tears, Tboss said “I am a very proud single mother. I have amazing friends and they love her so much. My child is my greatest achievement. my biggest blessing and I love her so much. For you to come and tell me that my child is not special, you will not carry your child”.

In his reaction to the video, Daddy Freeze said Tboss’ baby was gorgeous, while telling her to snub trolls.

He said “You really need to stop listening to the trolls, your baby is gorgeous. I used to be bothered by what people said about me online, that was 5 or 6 years ago. Today with a task as Herculean as mine, combined with knowing how stupid most of the dingbats online are, I expect the retorts and the backlash.

“But many of those who come online to say shit about me, live in little holes filled with sorrow and hate. They try to transfer their suffering to me; I never accept this and neither should you!

“Some come into my dm to beg for money, favors and recognition, I see them all but accord them no acknowledgment. Stay strong sister in a hateful world! ~FRZ”

The reality star welcomed her daughter in July, last year.