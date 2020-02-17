Chelsea vs Man United: Ex-Red Devils Defender Analyses Crunch EPL Match

In the English Premier League (EPL), former Manchester United defender, Paul Parker has said that ‘the Red Devils’ record in the big games is decent’, hence it would be difficult for Chelsea to beat them at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Concise News reports that the two top-four chasers clash under the lights in what is their first game since the tentative league break.

The meeting of the two former league champions is identified as the star game of the matchday.

One man who has don the red jersey of Manchester is saying the side from the northwest of England are not doing bad as some are making people believe.

“There has been so much negativity surrounding Manchester United that it’s easy to forget what is still possible for them this season,” Parker told the Racing Post.

“United can’t win the Premier League title or the Carabao Cup, but they head to Stamford Bridge on Monday night still fighting on three important fronts.

“They’re among the favourites for the Europa League, face Derby in the fifth round of the FA Cup, and if they beat Chelsea they’ll be just two points behind the Blues in the race for the top four.

“As a footballer, at this stage of the season you can’t ask for much more than that.

“Maybe if there was a different person in charge of the club, a bigger name with more managerial experience, people would be focusing on the positives.

“As it is, though, everyone is condemning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and saying he should never have got the job.

“But some of the things that have gone against him – the injury to Marcus Rashford and the Paul Pogba situation, for example – are out of his control and he shouldn’t be blamed for them.

“Manchester United will always be a big story because the club has been so successful in the past.

“They’re still the number-one talking point but Ole and his players just need to ignore the criticism and focus on winning games of football because there’s still so much to play for.

“Anything can happen in the FA Cup and remember that United won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho with a poor team – and a bit of luck.

“I certainly wouldn’t have Chelsea down as home bankers to beat them at Stamford Bridge.

“The English press always seem to want to write great things about Frank Lampard but if it was someone else doing a similar job at Chelsea then they might be under more pressure.

“They have not been great at home this season and United’s record in these big games is decent.”