Boko Haram: Buhari Still Very Popular, Accepted In Borno – Presidency

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is still very popular and accepted not just only in Borno State but all over the country, Concise News reports.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made this known on Sunday while reacting to the boos the president got when he visited Maiduguri on a condolence visit, following attacks by Boko Haram which claimed many lives at Auno village.

Adesina added that the crowd that received the Nigerian leader was a huge one and the few dissenting voices do not call for worry.

“We don’t see it as a rejection; if you look at those who came to welcome the president from the airport to the palace of the Shehu of Borno, it was a huge crowd.

“Some 90 to 95 percent were waving brooms and welcomed the president; some dissenting voices in a large crowd like that do not call for worry, its normal in a democracy.

“The President really, is still very accepted, still very popular and the people of Borno know what he has done; they appreciate what he has done in terms of tackling the insurgency,” he stated.

On the war on insurgency, Adesina explained that President Buhari is concerned because he took an oath to protect lives and property in the country.

“There may be some reversals of the gains made, but then those gains can always be made again.

“The President should be worried, he took an oath to protect the country so if we see lives and property being lost wantonly, the president must be concerned and he is.”

President Buhari had expressed surprise that Boko Haram insurgents have continued to launch attacks on communities despite the huge budgets expended on the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

According to the President, operations against the insurgents will not be successful if the people do not cooperate with the military and other security agencies.