Bayelsa: Sylva Apologises To Buhari Over Loss Of State To PDP

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva has apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari for “disruption to his busy schedule” by the Thursday Supreme Court judgment that truncated the inauguration of David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Bayelsa State governor.

Sylva said the apology was necessary because he was aware that the President, his wife, Aisha and top Presidency officials had made preparations to be in Yenagoa on Friday to witness Lyon take his oath of office as the successor of Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sylva, a former governor of the oil-reach state in Nigeria, described as a “temporary setback,” the judgment that produced Douye Diri of the PDP as governor.

He called on all APC members in the state not to take laws in their hands as the party’s leadership in the state, had initiated moves with their lawyers to study the verdict.

He told Buhari and the national leadership of the ruling party: “APC in Bayelsa remains strong and its members resolute in our support for the ideals of a greater and prosperous Nigeria.”

The statement reads: I want to use this moment to call on all the people of our dear state Bayelsa to kindly shun all acts of violence and lawlessness. Also of great importance to me is to extend my profound apology to our President over the avoidable disruption to his busy schedule which was caused by the events of the moment.

“I am aware that Mr. President and his wife, Aisha Buhari, had concluded arrangements to travel to Bayelsa State to witness the inauguration of the APC governorship candidate as governor. I therefore extend my apology to Mr. President and members of his entourage.

“To the good people of Bayelsa, I would like to emphasise the need for restraint at all times. No doubt the events of the last few days are as painful as they are regrettable. But, however, tempting it might be for anyone to take the law into their hands. Such temptation must be resisted in the greater interest of our state and the political stability of the country at large.

The leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress has directed its team of legal experts to study the situation critically and proffer legal options available to the party accordingly.

“We should therefore all remain faithful to, and have confidence in, the wisdom and ability of the party leadership to provide direction at this very sensitive time.

“Once again I call on all people of Bayelsa State irrespective of whatever differences there may be to eschew violence and respect the security measures put in place by appropriate authorities.

”Let me conclude by assuring Mr. President and our party hierarchy that despite this temporary setback, APC in Bayelsa remains strong.”