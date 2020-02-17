Bayelsa: Diri Urges Sylva, Lyon To Support His Administration

Bayelsa Governor-elect, Douye Diri, has called on the All Progress Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the last election, David Lyon, to support his administration.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, Diri also urged the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, to rally his members and support his government, promising to run an all-inclusive government.

He insisted that he needed the cooperation and support of all leaders of the state, including former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to succeed.

While thanking God for giving him the mandate, the governor urged all his supporters to be magnanimous in victory.

He said: “I will be Governor of all, be it PDP, APC and others. We must remain united and ensure peace in our land.

“That is the only time we can be talking of development. Let us work together.”

The governor said his priority was to bring development to every part of Bayelsa, adding that he was willing to consider even members of the opposition parties for appointments.

He, however, warned against crimes saying his administration would go tough on criminals.

“Our administration will not condone crimes and criminalities. No development can take place in the atmosphere devoid of peace,” he said.