Ashley Young Speaks On Serie A Title Race

Inter Milan player, Ashley Young has reiterated that his side is still in the Serie title race after Lazio dropped them to third on the log on Sunday.

Concise News reports that the former Manchester United man was on the scoresheet in the 2-1 away loss from home, and he is convinced Antonio Conte’s wards will “get back to winning ways.”

“The point is that we lost the game and I’d have preferred to not score and win, but that’s how it went,” Young told Sky Sport Italia.

This means Juventus are now sole leaders on 57 points, followed by Lazio on 56 and Inter on 54. Are they still in the Scudetto race?

“We’ve got a lot of games coming up, we’ve got to dust ourselves off pretty quick and get ready for the next game.

“Of course we’re still in it, there are plenty of games, plenty of points up for grabs and I’m sure we’ll get back to winning ways.”

The former Manchester United man arrived in January and was asked about his new teammate Christian Eriksen.

“I’ve seen him plenty of times in the Premier League and he’s a fantastic player, that’s why the club wanted him. We’ve got a fantastic squad here and everyone will be ready to play their part.”