Amaechi Reacts To Attack By Bandits At Kaduna Train Station

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has denied media reports that he was attacked by bandits at the Rigasa Train Station, Kaduna State, Concise News reports.

Amaechi dismissed the report by Daily Nigerian alleging that he was attacked by kidnappers, who had laid in ambush around Mando area and attempted to waylay the passengers including Amaechi, who arrived at Rigasa train station around 8.15 p.m. on Sunday.

In a tweet on his page on Monday, the minister described the report as fake and concocted news.

Fake News. This 👎🏿 is completely concocted https://t.co/872OKrcMi5 — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) February 16, 2020

However, Amaechi also dismissed claims by Aisha Yesufu of the Bring Back Our Girls Campaign, who said, “My sister, my brother and my sister-in-law were on that train” and that they had witnessed how Amaechi’s convoy scattered as everyone scampered to safety.

Madam, I was not attacked, I did not see or escaped attackers, bandits or kidnappers. I did not “fled like a…” Insults & abuses will not change the fact that I was not attacked or escaped attack, in Kaduna last night. BTW, we can still be respectful & courteous here. Goodmornin https://t.co/ylhj4AqIQO — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) February 17, 2020

In response, Ameachi insisted that he wasn’t attacked by bandits or kidnappers.

He tweeted, “Madam, I was not attacked, I did not see or escape attackers, bandits or kidnappers. I did not “fled like a…” Insults & abuses will not change the fact that I was not attacked or escaped attack, in Kaduna last night. BTW, we can still be respectful & courteous here. Goodmornin.”