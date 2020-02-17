24 Killed, Many Injured In Church Attack In Burkina Faso

At least 24 people were killed after unidentified gunmen attacked a church in northern Burkina Faso, officials said on Monday, in the latest assault against places of worship in the West African nation.

The attack took place on Sunday during a weekly service at a Protestant church in the village of Pansi in Yagha, a volatile province near the border with Niger.

A group of “armed terrorists attacked the peaceful local population after having identified them and separated them from non-residents”, Colonel Salfo Kabore, the regional governor, told AFP news agency.

“The provisional toll is 24 killed, including the pastor… 18 wounded and individuals who were kidnapped,” he added.

A resident of the nearby town of Sebba said Pansi villagers fled there for safety.

“It hurt me when I saw the people,” Sihanri Osangola Brigadie, the mayor of Boundore commune, told The Associated Press news agency after visiting victims in the hospital in Dori town, 180km (110 miles) from the attack.

Christians and churches have become frequent targets in the north of the country.

Last week, also in Yagha province, a retired pastor was killed and another pastor abducted by gunmen, according to an internal security report for aid workers.

Violence has dramatically escalated in the once-peaceful West African nation.