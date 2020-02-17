22 Die, Many Injured In Crash Involving Bridal Convoy

No lesser than 22 people died and 11 others were injured in an auto crash along Kankia-Danja Road, Katsina State on Saturday while escorting a new bride to her matrimonial home.

Concise News understands that the bride was left unhurt in the crash which occurred near Kafur town, involved two J5 buses in a head-on collision.

Most of the victims were said to be women and children who escorted the bride to her new home.

“The two vehicles burst into flames after the crash and 22 persons were burnt to death,” an eyewitness, Shafi’u Suleiman, said.

According to him, the bride and one of the drivers were among three survivors who escaped unhurt.

Confirming the report, the spokesman for the Federal Road Safety Corps in Katsina, Abubakar Usman, said 11 other persons were injured in the crash and were taken to the General Hospital at Malumfashi.

“Those who were burnt beyond recognition were buried according to Islamic rites by the community and religious leaders,” Usman said.