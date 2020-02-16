Wike Asks Oshiomhole To Resign As Diri Becomes Bayelsa Governor

As Duoye Diri of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) becomes Bayelsa state governor, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has asked Adams Oshiomhole to resign as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

Concise News reports that Oshiomhole, had reacted to Supreme Court’s judgement that sacked APC candidate David Lyon hours before his inauguration and subsequently ordered INEC to issue Diri a certificate of return.

A judgement that did not go well with the APC national chairman who said that there will be no swearing-in of the PDP Candidate in Bayelsa State.

But on Friday, the PDP candidate was sworn in as the state governor.

In his reaction, Wike who earlier slammed Oshiomhole, asked him to resign as he lacks the power to challenge the Supreme Court’s pronouncement.

Wike told journalists in Port Harcourt, on Saturday, said that if Oshiomhole were a man of his word, after creating tension that nobody would be sworn into office as governor of Bayelsa State, which did not happen, he should have honourably resigned.

WIke said: “This is a country where you find people with no character. Today, they sing a particular song; tomorrow they sing another song. I think Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman is not a character that anybody should associate with…

“People think that armed robbers are only those who cart away people’s money. The worst form of armed robbery is when you steal people’s mandate…