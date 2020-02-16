Why Mercy Johnson Would Vote Tuface If He Runs For President

A-list actress Mercy Johnson has shared her perception about legendary singer Tuface whom she would vote for if he runs for president because of his “contagious personality”.

In an interview with Goldmyne TV, Johnson when asked whom she would vote between Tuface and Dbanj, if they’re to run for president, recounted the “African Queen” crooner’s encounter with her husband, Prince Okojie

Describing Tuface as a humble man, the mother of three said the singer was worthy of emulation.

She said “He’s an example of what we should be like, even after tasting wealth. He’s somebody everyone should emulate when it comes to humility and humanity. Every time I meet him, I pick something.

“My husband was impressed when he met him, that thing that has you nod your head and say ‘that’s a legit example.’ He’s going to change lots of things that people would be forced to emulate him.

“He has this contagious personality that, when you see him, you ask yourself how he remains humble after achieving so much, such wealth, such personality, such talents.” She said.