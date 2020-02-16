Why I Don’t Flaunt My Spouse Online – Actress Bimbo Thomas

Actress Bimbo Thomas has revealed why she doesn’t flaunt her relationship online which is common among celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

She disclosed this in a chat with Sunday Scoop, saying, “I have never been used to flaunting my relationship online. I believe in keeping my life private because my career is already out there.

“I have a son who seems to have also picked the social media aspect of me. I try to steer clear of everything that is not meant to be out here. I have been very blessed to have a man that understands me and he doesn’t want to be out there. I have never met an insecure man who wants me to show him off to prove my love.”

She added that celebrities who always seek validation from their fans are usually the ones who didn’t work to attain fame.

“I don’t want to say that all celebrities seek validation from fans because before there was social media or globalisation, celebrities had been living fulfilled and happy lives.

“And some of those celebrities are still around, even in this age of social media. I think it’s the present-day celebrities that don’t understand what fame is.