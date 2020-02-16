Timipre Silva Assures Bayelsa APC Of Reclaiming Stolen Mandate

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Timipre Silva, has assured his party members that their stolen mandate would be reclaimed in Bayelsa.

This follows a Supreme Court judgment which sacked David Lyon of the APC as Bayelsa State governor-elect and declared Diri Duoye of the PDP as winner of the gubernatorial election.

According to Silva, the mandate will be restored and the dream for a better Bayelsa would be achieved.

He made this known in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Julius Bokoru.

It reads: “The leadership of our great party the All Progressives Congress (APC) has directed its team of legal experts to study the situation critically and proffer legal options available to the party accordingly. We should therefore all remain faithful to, and have confidence in, the wisdom and ability of the party leadership to provide direction at this very sensitive time.”

The statement continued, “I want to use this moment to call on all the people of our dear state, Bayelsa, to kindly shun all acts of violence and lawlessness.

A”of great importance to me is to extend my profound apology to our President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, over the avoidable disruption to his busy schedule which was caused by the events of the moment.

”I am aware that Mr. President and his lovely wife Her Excellency Aisha Buhari had concluded arrangements to travel to Bayelsa to witness the inauguration of the APC Governorship candidate as Governor of Bayelsa State. I therefore extend my apology to Mr. President and members of his entourage.

“To the good people of Bayelsa state, I would like to emphasize the need for restraint at all times. No doubt the events of the last few days are as provocative as they are regrettable. But however tempting it might be for anyone to take the law into their hands, such temptation must be resisted in the greater interest of our state and the political stability of the country at large.

“Once again, I call on all people of Bayelsa state irrespective of whatever differences there may be to eschew violence and respect the security measures put in place by appropriate authorities. Let me conclude by assuring Mr. President and our party hierarchy that despite this temporary setback, APC in Bayelsa remains strong and its members resolute in our support for the ideals of a greater and prosperous Nigeria as envisioned by our President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.