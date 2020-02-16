Stop Giving Excuses For Insecurity – Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop giving excuses over insecurity in the country.

Shehu Sani stated this as a reminder to the APC-led Federal Government on the promises they made about security prior to the 2015 elections.

Sani wrote: “Insecurity was the major factor used for the ejection of the past administration and the most attractive reasons for the installation of the present one; Those who promised to perform instant miracles should not deny or give excuses of not having the magic wand.”

This comes just a week after Boko Haram insurgents killed 30 persons, kidnapped two and burnt down 18 vehicles in Auno Village, Borno State.

In reaction to the incident, Buhari wondered how the sect still continues operation despite all that has been budgeted to stop them.

The President also paid a visit to the State capital, Maiduguri, to commiserate with those who lost loved ones in the attack.