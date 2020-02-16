Some Spend Money On Homosexuals, I Spend On Cars – Dino Melaye

Former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has revealed why he loves to keep collection of exotic cars.

Dino Melaye stated this after he was criticized by Instagram celebrity, Speed Darlington, over his car collection.

According to him, some prefer to spend their money on certain kind of things, but he prefers to collect cars.

“Everyone spends his or her on what he or she likes. My passion is to collect automobiles. Occults can buy blood for any amount. Homosexuals spend so much on same sex; some on babalawos(witch doctors); some hide their money in Switzerland while some bury ego (money) and some spend on cocaine. I am happy. I no even know say you dey vex. Kuro lona.”

Found in he former Senator’s garage in his Abuja home include a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz G Class and a Ferrari.

Dino Melaye was sacked as Senator by a Supreme Court judgment last year. His rival Smart Adeyemi was sworn-in immediately.