Sam Allardyce Tells Guardiola What Club to Move To From Man City

Former England manager, Sam Allardyce has advised Pep Guardiola to leave Manchester City to take up the job at Juventus in the Italian Serie A.

With the UEFA ban on Manchester City, Guardiola’s continued stay at the club has been cast in doubt. Rumors of a likely move to Juventus have now been heightened.

Reacting to the current development, Allardyce who once managed Bolton Wanderers advised the Spaniard to go to the Italian Serie A to prove his managerial worth in different countries.

“I think so. If you look at Pep, we were all surprised he left Barcelona,” Allardyce told the Mirror.

“He’s a Barcelona man, he’s born and bred and he has been through the playing days and coaching behind the scenes with the youngsters, and then the top job, and then he wins the Champions League LaLiga, on a regular basis and then goes: ‘Boosh! I’m having a year off.’

“He decided Germany was the next adventure and what was impressive about Pep was that he could speak German.

“That year he took off he taught himself how to speak German, so when he first went he knew how to communicate, which is very important if you go abroad.

“Then he has three seasons there and comes to Manchester City. He’s had some great years at Manchester City now and Italy is another challenge.

“So he looks like it’s a bit of, ’I need to go to Italy and challenge myself there and show them what I can do in that country’.

“Which is massive in football terms, like it is in Germany and England and Spain, so that challenge for him runs along a line a bit like what Jose Mourinho has done.

“Portugal, Chelsea, Milan, Madrid and now Jose is back where most like to be, in the Premier League.

“It’ll be sad to lose Guardiola because he has brought so much to the Premier League in his time and we’re all better off for him.”