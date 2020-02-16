Home » Retarded Local Fat Head, Solid Star Blasts Jaywon

Retarded Local Fat Head, Solid Star Blasts Jaywon

By - 1 hour on February 16, 2020
Soldstar

Solidstar.. Source: Instagram.

Singer Joshua Iniyezo better known as Solid Star has taken to Instagram to rubbish his colleague Jaywon, whom he advised to come for music lessons.

It is not clear why Solid Star blasted Jaywon, but Concise News reports that this is not the first time a celerity is calling out another on social media.

The “Skibo” singer wrote “You can’t impress no one with your local sound no more when they’ve seen you finish. I will advise you come for three days lessons let me put some vibes with your retarded local fat head.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.