Retarded Local Fat Head, Solid Star Blasts Jaywon

Singer Joshua Iniyezo better known as Solid Star has taken to Instagram to rubbish his colleague Jaywon, whom he advised to come for music lessons.

It is not clear why Solid Star blasted Jaywon, but Concise News reports that this is not the first time a celerity is calling out another on social media.

The “Skibo” singer wrote “You can’t impress no one with your local sound no more when they’ve seen you finish. I will advise you come for three days lessons let me put some vibes with your retarded local fat head.”