R.Kelly Faces New Accusation Of Sexual Assault In Revised Indictment

A federal indictment against Embattled American singer R. Kelly was made public on Friday, revealing that he allegedly assaulted a minor over a four-year period starting in 1997.

The new indictment against the singer, filed Friday in Chicago federal court, involves an alleged victim who claimed she was 14 or 15 years old when Kelly abused her.

The filing also includes new details involving allegations that Kelly and co-defendants Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown arranged for six-figure payments to individuals for retrieving videotapes of Kelly sexually abusing minors

Kelly’s Windy City case has been scheduled to go to trial in April.

He is charged there with producing and receiving child pornography and enticing minors to have sex with him.

But the new indictment could push that date further into the future, the Sun-Times reported.

“We are aware of the superseding indictment,” Steve Greenberg, Kelly’s lawyer, tweeted Friday. “We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free #notguilty #rkelly.”

Kelly also faces racketeering, sex-trafficking and bribery charges in Brooklyn federal court and other criminal charges in state courts in Chicago and Minneapolis.