Presidency Has No Power To Stop Peaceful Protests – Falana

Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana has stated that the Federal Government has no right to stop peaceful protests from holding in the country.

Falana stated this in reaction to a warning from the Presidency to “a section of the political class against misleading the public and inciting protests against the heads of military institutions.”

In a statement issued, Falana appealed to the Nigerian Police Force aga protesting against insecurity across the country.

Falana also recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief John Oyegun, Dr Sylvester Onu and Mr Rotimi Amaechi all staged a protest in November, 20, 2014, against insecurity during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

A statement reads: “The authorities of the Nigeria Police Force are urged not to harass aggrieved Nigerians for protesting against perceived injustice in the country.

“Nigerians have the fundamental right to demonstrate for or against the federal government without official fiat the Presidency has no power to stop any peaceful protest in the country.

“In fact, the right to assemble and protest peaceful was won by the Nigerian people in the case of All Nigerian People’s Party v Inspector-General of Police (2008) 12 WRN 65.

“It was in the exercise of the right of freedom of expression that APC leaders including General Mohammadu Buhari, Chief John Oyegun, Dr Sylvester Onu and Mr Rotimi Amaechi had participated in the protest held at Abuja on November 20, 2014, against insecurity under the erstwhile Jonathan administration.”