Olakunle Churchill Slams Tonto Dikeh With N500m Lawsuit

Olakunle Churchill, the estranged husband of Nollywood screen diva, Tonto Dikeh is demanding a published apology and N500 million damages from her.

Concise News learnt that case has been filed at the High Court, FCT, Abuja by Churchill and his organisation, Big Church Foundation.

The actress was issued a 14-day ultimatum to appear in court or judgement be given in her absence.

According to the case filed by the 1st and 2nd Claimant (Dr. Churchill and Big Church Foundation respectively), ex husband of the defendant, it maintained claims that the series of malicious and fallacious allegations, assertions and accusations through media campaigns and publications by Tonto Dikeh and her charity organization were defamatory, baseless and sponsored to tarnish and damage the image and political ambition of the claimant, as he might have told her his intentions to run for House of Representative in his constituency.

Churchill claimed that Dikeh’s interviews were aired, published and sponsored via broadcast channels, online media platforms, YouTube handles, notable print publications and even on her large 4 million followers page on Instagram, with a view to impugn his character and standing.

Churchill is claiming N500 million as damages from his ex-wife, as well demanded a published apology from Dikeh.

The actress parted ways with Churchill due to infidelity issues and has admitted she made a mistake marrying her former husband