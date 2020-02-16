Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, February 16th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, February 16th, 2020.

The Presidency has cautioned a section of the political class against misleading the public and inciting protests against the heads of military institutions. The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, gave the warning in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the venture into public service by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is accidental. The President stated this while felicitating with governor on his 60th birthday.

The Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has described lateness to work as a form of corruption. Magu stated this during a rally organized by the anti-corruption agency, the National Youth Service Corps, the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development.

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has commended the Supreme Court judgment that sacked David Lyon as Bayelsa State governor-elect. The judgment which was delivered on Thursday, declared Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the November 16 governorship election.

A lawmaker in Nigeria’s second republic parliament Junaid Mohammed has said that the North will not hand power to the South come 2023. Speaking in an interview with The Sun, he said, “What makes anybody think that those who are now holding power are going to voluntarily surrender power in 2023? I don’t know. So, zoning and rotation afford us the worst”.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (POB), Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed to now put all efforts on the actualisation of Biafra now that his parents are out of the way. Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, Kanu also thanked members of the IPOB who defied all threats to attend the burial and “shamed” those he described as “enemies.”

A 22-year-old man, identified as Daibo Toju Davies, on Saturday, jumped into the lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State. Davies of 17, whose address was Sosanya street, Soluyi, Gbagada, Lagos, was said to have told the driver of the Uber car he was riding on from a hospital in Gbagada to stop after which he jumped into the water.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has been accused by a group under the name, National Association of N-Power Volunteers, of holding on to their January pay. According to the Federal Government, there are at least 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), who get stipends every month.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has recruited no fewer than 2,079 new officers. This was contained in a statement on Saturday by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Director of Public Relations and Information.

Egyptian giants Zamalek defeated Esperance of Tunisia 3-1 on Friday to lift the African Super Cup trophy for the fourth time.Achraf Bencharki scored twice for Zamalek, who had taken an early lead through Youssef Obama.

