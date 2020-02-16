Everyone has a sad story to say about life, but for plus-size actress Eniola Badmus, the loss of her mum remains her her greatest loss in life.

In an Instagram post, Badmus recalled how her mother stood by her while she was alive and how much she misses her.

She wrote “The death of my mother will always remain to be the greatest loss in my life. May God grant you eternal peace,I look back to the days you were with us and I can’t help myself crying…..I still miss you so much, mom

I cannot forget my mother. She is my bridge. When I needed to get across, she steadied herself long enough for me to run across safely…..Now I know why you always asked me to be strong… because you know that one day I would need the strength to bear your loss. I miss you, mom.”

Recall that the actress also lost her father earlier in 2017.