Most Nigerians Have Lost Hope In Nigeria – Prof Pat Utomi

Renowned economist, Prof. Pat Utomi has revealed that many Nigerians have given up in the country.

He also called for national dialogue to help tackle the security challenges the country is currently facing.

Utomi, a former presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), stated this while speaking in Abuja.

He said: “As I go around Nigeria, I have found out that most Nigerians are in despair; they have even given up on their country and that is a very dangerous thing to happen to any people.

“The question, therefore, is: why are Nigerians so distrust; why are they so unhappy; why are our leaders trading abuses and insults every day on one another.”

Utomi pointed out that what’s lacking among Nigerians is a conversation towards the good of the populace.

“Some think the Nigerian state is hijacked and privatised; there is a sense in which people think elections are meaningless in Nigeria and there is a sense in which there is a level of distrust.

“We need to engage all critical stakeholders’ and groups, but we are starting from the group I like to refer to as complacent middle,” Utomi said.

National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu urged political parties on new ways to educate the people on how to make the country better.

Prof. Peter Nwangwu, a scientist and former presidential candidate, called for the restructuring of Nigeria.

“We need a Nigeria where there will be total mindset reengineering. There is the need to clean up the rubbish from bottom to top, to have a society that is equitable”, he added