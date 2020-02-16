American model and reality TV star, Amber Rose has explained that the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant inspired to tattoo the names of her two sons Slash and Bash on her forehead.

Concise News reports that the basketball star alongside Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, USA, on Sunday, January 26.

Rose said Bryant’s death caused her to reflect on her life and get a face tattoo of her sons’ names.

“I don’t want this to sound corny or anything but kinda after Kobe [Bryant] died, it made me reflect on my life,” she said during an appearance on Fox Soul’s series “One on One With Keyshia Cole” on Wednesday, per CNN.

“I don’t want people to be like, ‘Oh Kobe died and you went and got a tattoo,’ but it was kinda like that.

Rose also said that her father’s cancer scare partly inspired the ink.

“He went through remission and he’s good now but he almost died,” she said.

“I’ve been wanting this tattoo for a long time and I was like, ‘You know what, life is so short just do it. Just live your best life.’”

Rose’s tattoo has also caused an outrage among her fans on social media.

But responding to their comments, the 36-year-old model said “For the people that are telling me I’m too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I’m ‘too pretty’ even if they though I was ugly and lie to me lol or they would just tell me I’m ugly,” she wrote.

“So either way the moral of the story is do whatever the f—k you want in life.”

Her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards, who is the father of 4-month old Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, has the birthdates of both Rose’s sons tattooed on his forehead in the same spot.