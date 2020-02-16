Klopp Reacts To Suspension Of Man City From Europe For Two Seasons

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his sympathy for Manchester City over the ban placed on them by UEFA over alleged breach of Financial Fair Play rules.

Concise News reports that UEFA banned City from playing in any UEFA Club competition including the Champions League for the next two seasons and fined £24.9m for also breaching its Club Licensing Regulations.

It was gathered that the decision is subject to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The European football governing body in a statement on Friday announced that an Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) found the Premier League champions guilty of serious breaches of its rules and regulation.

It, therefore, banned the English club from Europe in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons for also “failing to cooperate in the investigation by the CFCB”.

The statement added that City were guilty of “overstated its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016”.

UEFA added that City also failed to co-operate with an investigation by the Independent Adjudicatory Chamber of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB).

However, speaking with BBC Sports, the German said he feels sorry for the club and its manager, Pep Guardiola, adding that he was shocked by the ban,

He said: “It was a shock. Complete wow!

“The only thing I can say is about football. What they have done on the football pitch is exceptional. The rest, I don’t know.

“I really feel for them, Pep and the players, but that is how it is. They can appeal. So, we will see what happens then. It is obviously serious.

“But the football they played was exceptional and will always be exceptional.”