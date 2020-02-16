Home » Jonathan Reacts To Diri’s Emergence As Bayelsa Governor

Jonathan Reacts To Diri’s Emergence As Bayelsa Governor

By - 1 hour on February 16, 2020
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan/Photo: AFP

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the Bayelsa state governor-elect, Douye Diri, for his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Concise News reports that the apex court nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo’s election in the state governorship election.

In a statement on Friday, Jonathan urged Bayelsans to be law-abiding, peaceful and embrace the transition in all sincerity, and work together towards a united and prosperous State.

He wrote, “I congratulate His Excellency, Senator Douye Diri who was sworn in today as the 5th Civilian Governor of Bayelsa State, in compliance with the Supreme court verdict of yesterday, 13th February 2020.

“As Governor, the responsibility of building hope and sustaining peace across the State now lies on your shoulders.

“I urge you to always bear in mind that you are the Governor of all Bayelsans and to seize this moment of glory to build bridges of unity by entrenching a culture of love, fairness and justice in our polity.

“Your journey to Creek Haven is a divine one, so I advise you to use the position to do good to humanity and pursue the development of the State in order to write your name in gold.

“You have worked with me before as a commissioner, so I am without doubt that you will live up to the expectations of our people.”

