Home » Imo Governorship: Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Ihedioha’s Appeal

Imo Governorship: Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Ihedioha’s Appeal

By - 1 hour on February 16, 2020

Imo Governorship: Supreme Court To Hear Ihedioha’s Appeal Tuesday

The Supreme Court has fixed Tuesday, February 18, for hearing of Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the judgment nullifying his election as governor of Imo state.

“The Supreme Court has fixed the 18th of this month (February) for hearing of Chief Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the apex court’s January 14 judgment,” Channels TV quoted a sources as saying.

The apex court removed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from office on 14 January and declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of the State.

According to the court, the results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final result of the election in 2019.

Ihedioha had later filed the appeal on the heel of protests by supporters of the PDP, demanding the review and reversal of the judgement by the apex court.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.