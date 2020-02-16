Imo Governorship: Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Ihedioha’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has fixed Tuesday, February 18, for hearing of Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the judgment nullifying his election as governor of Imo state.

“The Supreme Court has fixed the 18th of this month (February) for hearing of Chief Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the apex court’s January 14 judgment,” Channels TV quoted a sources as saying.

The apex court removed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from office on 14 January and declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of the State.

According to the court, the results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final result of the election in 2019.

Ihedioha had later filed the appeal on the heel of protests by supporters of the PDP, demanding the review and reversal of the judgement by the apex court.