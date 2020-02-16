I Will Never Advice Girls To Date Married Men – Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has stated that it was not her intention to advised young girls to date married men when she made a video advising side chicks.

The actress shared a Valentine’s Day video in which she advised side chicks dating married men to cash out from the relationship.

Mercy Aigbe said: ”If you are a side chic to a married man, Girl, you are better be cashing out. Secure the bag, get that dough, get that money because that man isn’t yours. Sis, he isn’t yours. He belongs to another woman so please it had better be worth it. Don’t go and collect chocolate and flowers as gifts from a married man oh.. If you do, your head needs to be examined. If you are dating a married man, chop his money, collect his money because that man is already married. So stupid girls will be dating a married man will be doing love…sis he is not yours. He belongs to another woman so use your brain”.

Following backlashes she received from social media for the video, the actress has now clarified the intention behind the video.

According to Mercy Aigbe, she only made the video as a source of laughter on Valentine’s Day.

She also stated that she would never advice young girls to date married men because she believes they can make more than what those men can offer them.