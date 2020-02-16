Among celebrities who refuse to unveil the faces of their babies is BBNaija star, Tboss, who finally chose Valentine’s day to show her to the world.

Concise News reports that Tboss has been facing backlashes from followers before the birth of the baby.

The backlashes ranges from her follower’s eagerness to know her baby’s father, to the fact that she did not unveil her face after birth.

It however came as a surprise to many on Valentine’s day, when the reality star unveiled her baby’s face in a photo shoot.

According to Tboss, she realised it was time she unveiled the baby’s face after six months, on the claims that she cannot protect her forever.

There’s no greater love than the love of a mother to her child. And that is why, selfish as it may seem I choose to shield you from the eyes of people who may not always have the best intentions.

“But I also realize that I can’t protect you forever- Not physically anyways. And besides, it might be somewhat selfish of me not to share a part of you with the world because you are without a doubt My Biggest Blessing & Greatest Achievement.

“However, I would always pray for you & protect you spiritually- I have committed you to The Almighty God & HE Alone watches, protects & provides for you.

“You truly are a Bright & Shiny Star my Baby Starr & nobody & nothing can change that. My Jesus Baby- anyone who blesses you would be blessed and anyone who tries otherwise or even as much as thinks it- would feel the wrath of

“My Heavenly Father swiftly & Strongly upon their lives. Mommie Loves you Always & Forever & a Day more.

The reality star welcomed her daughter in July, last year.