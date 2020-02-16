Fire Guts Apogbon Market In Lagos Island, Shops And Goods lost

The Ebute Ero Underbridge section of Apogbon Market in Lagos Island has been gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Efforts were immediately put in place to quench the fire which had consumed some shops with goods lost.

The cause of the fire which started around 10:45 a.m has not been ascertained but present at the scene is the Lagos State Fire Service, the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and other agencies.

This is coming just weeks after popular Balogun Market in Lagos was gutted by fire which occurred when a trader tried putting on his generator.

Some days earlier, another fire incident was record at Amu Timber Market in Mushin Lagos.

Just last week, a section of Mile 12 Market in Ketu was also gutted by fire.