Fire Engulfs Popular Apongbon Market In Lagos

Popular market in Lagos State, Apongbon has been gutted by fire in the early hours of Sunday, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the fire outbreak gutted some sections of the market, at the Ebute Ero area of Lagos.

According to reports, the fire has been put out by men of the state fire service and the state management agency (LASEMA).

However, details of the fire incident are sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

This is coming few days after another popular market in the state, Mile 12 has been engulfed by fire in the early hours of Thursday, Concise News reports.

This news medium reports that the fire incident occurred at the popular Mandella garage. The inferno is happening barely a week after a market in the Ajah area of Lagos caught fire.

Traders in the market were seen trying to rescue some of their goods while the fire is still raging. They, however, called on the state emergency service and firefighters for help to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained as the time of filing this report.