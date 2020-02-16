Burna Boy Insists Nobody Paved Way For Him Except Fela

Days after generating outrages in the social media community, afro-fusion singer and Grammy award nominee Burna Boy has reiterated that he is the best among his contemporaries.

Concise News reports that Burna Boy had on Wednesday taken to his Twitter handle to praise himself and declare himself best Nigerian musician after the legendary Fela Kuti.

The self-acclaimed African Giant said that he had always known that he was ‘the best’, adding that every other person thought to be the best knew he was actually the best.

In another Twitter rant on Saturday, Burna Boy slammed Nigerians who lashed him out on the claims that he came into limelight two years ago.

The “Anybody” crooner also claimed to be aware that many singers were glad he did not win in the 62nd Grammy awards.

“😂 If you know you danced or sang along to any Burna Boy song Or you was at any of my Shows turning up anytime from 2012-2018 and you are following these Spineless Olodo’s to say I’ve only been here 2years or your following them to rejoice and wish me bad.

“I repeat. Nobody that is not Fela or My Family can EVER say they paved any way for me. Fvck you!”

“Remember I Told you I was the African Giant and most of you laughed and said I should be grateful for small fonts. I pray that you Learn from me, I mean this in no bragging way and the Wise know that the Future of Africa depends on the kind of strength and resilience i Show.

“You say “thank God he didn’t win”. Because I say the Truth? And because of your twisted Fake views on humility. Ive been out here With My Family since 2012 going through unspeakable things just to get here against ALL ODDS.

“I repeat. Nobody that is not Fela or My Family can EVER say they paved any way for me. Fuck you!