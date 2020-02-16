Buhari Speaks On Nigerians Getting Access To Quality Education

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration will ensure that Nigerians get access to quality education and improve the infrastructure of Nigerian universities.

The Nigerian leader made this known at the 24th Convocation Ceremony of the University of Abuja on Saturday.

Concise News reports that Buhari was represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) Prof. Rasheed Abubakar.

The President stated that no nation could achieve meaningful development without education.

“In view of this national perception, education will continue to be a high priority item in my government’s drive to transform the economy”, Buhari said.

He noted that the problems of the education sector were not the responsibility of government alone.

“I believe that advancement in education at all levels, will guarantee our collective drive to grow the economy for the betterment of all Nigerians.

“Government will continue to provide Nigerians equal and massive access to education at all levels such that they can fulfil their dreams,” he added.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’allah, disclosed that the institution graduated “a total of 10,338 students who met the prescribed requirement of being worthy to be awarded various degrees”.

26 with First Class, 866 graduated with Second Class Upper while 2,317 with Second Class lower and 339 with Third Class respectively.