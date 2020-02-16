Buhari Can’t Do More Because Nigeria Doesn’t Have Money – BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the reason why President Muhammadu Buhari hasn’t been able to do more is because Nigeria doesn’t have money.

According to the BMO chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, who spoke at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja, the president is o my concentrating on policies that will affect the poor positively.

Akinsiju said: “We have a President that is considerate that for every policy, the important thing to him would be the consequence to Nigerian poor and the Nigerian people.”

He noted that the government was “thinking of building roads, upgrading schools, upgrading hospitals and all that when we have lesser money to attend to such”.

“So, the reality is that Nigeria does not have money and I personally do not delude myself because we do not have money and the only way we can have money is a pure capitalist system that we are running.

“We would have gone into taxing, removing subsidy and all that, that is what most capitalists of the other worlds are telling us to remove subsidy so that government would have more money.”

According to Akinsiju, such advice would only render the poor in a state of suffering if taken.

“There was just this 2.5 per cent increase in VAT and there was uproar, meanwhile our capitalist economists are telling us that we should have increased it to 15 per cent VAT, you can only imagine the outcome,” he said.

The BMO chairman blamed the bad conditions of roads, hospitals, schools on those who governed Nigeria before Buhari.

“If government of each particular period had been constructing 100 kilometers of road per year, you can only imagine how many roads would have been constructed”, Akinsiju added.