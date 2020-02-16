Boko Haram: Presidency Reacts To Shekau’s Threats

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media, Lauretta Onochie has laughed off the threats made by the leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau.

Concise News reports that Shekau, in a video, threatened President Muhammadu Buhari over his visit to Borno State and gave conditions to release the remaining Chibok schoolgirls who are still in captivity.

The Boko Haram leader also threatened the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over the restriction on registration of Sim which will disrupt the communication of the sect.

But reacting to the threats on her Twitter page, Onochie said that Shekau’s threats showed the Buhari-led government was fighting insecurity and crippling Boko Haram.

According to her, the recent threat by Shekau targeted at Pantami is as a result of SIM card and registration policy affecting them.

Onochie wrote: “Some of us think this government is not tackling insecurity.

“Boko Haram’s Shekau is expressing frustration by threatening to kill Hon. Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Sheik Isa Pantami.

“The SIM Card registration and restriction policy is affecting them.”