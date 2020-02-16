Boko Haram: Communication Minister Pantami Reacts To Shekau’s Threats

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said that he is not bothered about the threats made by the leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Ibrahim Shekau.

Concise News reports that Shekau, in a video released on Saturday, had threatened to ‘‘deal’’ with Pantami over the move to block lines belonging to the insurgents.

Shekau, speaking in Hausa, Fulani and Kanuri, said: ‘From today, you will continue to live in sorrow, because I, Shekau, say so on behalf of Allah, Allah hears us, he is the judge in the hereafter.

“This warning is for Isa Ali Panatami; don’t think simply because you preach in English or because you are called a doctor, means you have knowledge of Islam. You know nothing.

‘‘Today you have become a minister, and you are feeling you can achieve your selfish ends. You must know that speaking English is not Islam.

“You said you are going to block phone lines and other means of communication, to frustrate the activities of Boko Haram. But you must understand that we don’t depend on such to send out our messages.

‘‘Our messengers are like the angels of God. How dare you attempt to stop the works we are doing for the creator of the heavens and earth, simply because you have become a slave to the western world and the country. We pity you if you don’t repent.

“I swear to Allah, you are nothing. Initially, we were not bothered about you, but now you have become a slave to the infidels; repent now and become a good Muslim. If you don’t comply from now on, death will come to you, Isa Ali Pantami.

‘‘I call on my brothers in Africa, in Nigeria and everywhere to arise and take steps, what they did to (Sheik) Jafar is little. Anywhere you see Isa Ali Pantami, don’t spare him.

‘‘Isa Ali Pantami you are nothing; even Jafar tried the same thing but we dealt with him; talk less of you that is nothing in Islam. And from today on, you would not have peace of mind because you have dared Allah, his prophet and the religion of Islam.”

However, the minister’s spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, said the minister is not afraid of threats made by Shekau.

Suleiman added that the minister will not take any precautionary special measures to protect himself.

“The minister is not scared,” she said.

But Suleiman added that she would talk to the minister before saying more on the matter.

“Let me talk to him and get back to you,” she said.