Fans have trolled former BBNaija reality TV star, Nina, with claims that she was covering her pregnancy after she shared pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony.

Nina who had a relationship with Miracle, the winner of the BBNaija edition she participated in, tied the knot over the weekend with a man she’s yet to unveil.

She started off by sharing a picture she took with her mother in-law whom she described as the sweetest person she’s met so far.

“Mom and daughter Inlaw she is actually sweetest person iv met so far , I’m glad she is my mum now”, she wrote.

She captioned another picture: “You can call her Mrs A. Today I Traditionally Wedded The Love Of My Life… Latest mrs”.

However, fans were quick to point out that the reason why most of the pictures she shared show her using a hand fan to cover her belly is because she’s pregnant.