Home » BBNaija: Nina Covers Her “Pregnancy” During Traditional Wedding

BBNaija: Nina Covers Her “Pregnancy” During Traditional Wedding

By - 1 hour on February 16, 2020

Fans have trolled former BBNaija reality TV star, Nina, with claims that she was covering her pregnancy after she shared pictures from her traditional wedding ceremony.

Nina who had a relationship with Miracle, the winner of the BBNaija edition she participated in, tied the knot over the weekend with a man she’s yet to unveil.

She started off by sharing a picture she took with her mother in-law whom she described as the sweetest person she’s met so far.

“Mom and daughter Inlaw she is actually sweetest person iv met so far , I’m glad she is my mum now”, she wrote.

Nina

She captioned another picture: “You can call her Mrs A. Today I Traditionally Wedded The Love Of My Life… Latest mrs”.

Nina traditional wedding

However, fans were quick to point out that the reason why most of the pictures she shared show her using a hand fan to cover her belly is because she’s pregnant.

Nina traditional wedding

Nina traditional wedding

Nina traditional wedding

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator with a nose for sniffing out most interesting topics and talent to churn out interesting contents.

Add Concise To Homescreen.