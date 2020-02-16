APC Writes INEC, Demand Fresh Election In Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed that it has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for a fresh election in Bayelsa.

This was made known by Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s deputy national publicity secretary, while speaking at a conference in Abuja.

The party wrote a letter to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu titled: “Judgement in Appeal No: SC.1/2020 between Peoples Democratic Party and APC”.

He noted that the APC has demanded for a fresh election in the state.

“The party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole while affirming the supremacy of the Apex Court, forwarded a letter to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu titled: Judgement in Appeal No: SC.1/2020 between Peoples Democratic Party and APC, requesting for conduct of fresh governorship election in Bayelsa,” he said.

The APC chieftain also called for the rule of law to be adhere to in the election in Bayelsa State.

“When the Supreme Court decided against the PDP on the Imo governorship poll, the party in protest by its National Chairman, Uche Secondus, went around the European Union, UK and US embassies wailing that ‘Nigeria’s democracy is under threat.

“What has suddenly changed in the case of the Bayelsa governorship election?

“This only goes to show that these foreign concerns and all Nigerians must be wary of such politics and insincere antics of the PDP.

“The contention on the Bayelsa governorship is far from over. We are all aware of the NYSC certificate forgery case of the Bayelsa deputy governor, Sen. Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo.

“And the decision of the APC National leadership to continue to pursue all legal avenues to contest INEC’s decision to declare Duoye Diri as Bayelsa Governor, having failed to meet the mandatory constitutional requirement to become the governor,” he said.