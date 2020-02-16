Accident Claims 22 Lives, 11 Injured In Katsina

A tragic accident along Kankia-Danja Road in Kafur town, Katsina State has claimed the lives of twenty-two people mostly women and children.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Abubakar Usman, said the crash involved two J5 buses and 36 people.

According to Usman, 11 people were injured in the crash, while three others escaped unhurt.

Both vehicles burst into flames after the crash and all 22 persons who lost their lives were burnt to death.

A witness, Shafi’u Suleiman, said those involved in the crash included a bride, her friends and some married women and children who were escorting her to her marital home.

According to the witness, the bride and one of the drivers were among the survivors. This has, however, not been confirmed by the FRSC, who are still working out the full details and identities of those involved.

Usman, who is also a route commander with the FRSC, said the victims were taken to the General Hospital in Malufashi for treatment and certification and later take from their “to various places by their relatives”.

He added that those who were burnt beyond recognition were buried according to Islamic injunctions by the community and religious leaders.