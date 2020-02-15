Home » Zamalek Of Egypt Win African Super Cup

February 15, 2020
Egyptian giants Zamalek defeated Esperance of Tunisia 3-1 on Friday to lift the African Super Cup trophy for the fourth time.

Achraf Bencharki scored twice for Zamalek, who had taken an early lead through Youssef Obama.

Esperance, who won last season’s African Champions League, equalised with Abdelraouf Benguit’s penalty before Bencharki struck for the 2018-19 African Confederation Cup winners.

The result is a major boost for Zamalek who face Esperance again in a fortnight in the Champions League quarter-finals.

