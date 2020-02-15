We Are The Reason We Are Insulted Abroad – Bishop Zuga tells Nigerians

Bishop Sam Zuga of House of Joy Ministry has stated that Nigerians are the main reason we are insulted by foreigners.

The clergyman made this known while expressing sadness at the horrible conditions Nigerians find themselves in foreign countries especially in Dubai.

Bishop Zuga also called on Nigerians living abroad, especially the unemployed ones, to come back home and develop the country.

He said, “What made Dubai what it is today is not angel. It is human being like me. They have nose, have mouth, have eyes and have two legs only. There’s nothing so special about the person that developed Dubai. I want to take you back to Nigeria, so you can create another Nigeria inside Nigeria.

“Let me also add this, what we are passing through, we are the cause of it.

“Insults we are receiving from the outside world, we are the cause of it. The sufferings of many Nigerians in Dubai are caused by Nigerians too.

“I want to tell you categorically that Nigerians are the only problem of Nigeria. And its only Nigerians that would change Nigeria.

“I want us to go back home and start. We need to something in Nigeria that would make everyone abroad to run back home.

“We can’t be moving like orphans. We have a fertile land. We have money, we have everything.

“If Nigerians withdraw their investments in Dubai, there would be nothing like Dubai again.

“If Nigerians withdraw from South Africa, there won’t be South Africa again, same applies to USA.”

“If all Nigerians abroad decide to come back home, the world would stand on Attention!

“But nobody is taking that direction. So me, as a man of God, I am securing favour from God in the order of Nehemiah.

“Leaving my comfort zone in Dubai here, the best place in the whole world, to back home and pass through the pains of my people, so that two years to come they would be change for us all.

I would not talk much, but I want you to feel bad. So, lets go back and make things work.

“Let us go back, engage you, keep you busy and teach you what to do.

“My head is loaded. All of you would go back to Nigeria and have something doing. There’s nothing here. There’s no money in Dubai but there’s money in Nigeria.

“You have come, you have seen it. Now, let’s go back, change our land and make it look like this land. So these people here can also come to Nigeria. Nigeria needs to be a destination not a caste away as it is now.”