Valencia vs Atlético Madrid: Partey Confident Results’ll Come For Simeone’s Side

By - 2 hours on February 15, 2020
Simeone/File Photo

Following Friday’s 2-2 draw with Valencia in La Liga, Ghana international, Thomas Partey has expressed his optimism that Atlético Madrid will find their rhythm.

Concise News reports that Aleti have just one win in their last five league matches, drawing two and losing two and stay in fourth place in the standings.

Partey, a goalscorer in the duel acknowledged their opponents played well at the Mestalla.

“Valencia play well and are strong at their stadium,” Partey told the club website after the match.

“They had the ball and we tried to play our game.

“We have to keep working hard because results will come if we do so.”

For Coach Diego Simeone, he was pleased with the match’s outcome.

It was a great match,” Simeone said afterwards. “Each tried to win in their own way.

“They came back twice but I’m leaving with a good feeling because of the work rate.

“But I’m also leaving angry that we haven’t won, but it was a great match.”

Los Rojiblancos led twice but Valencia came back both times and very nearly won the game themselves late on.

The Madrid-based side next assignment is a crunch Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie at home to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

