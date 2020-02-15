Home » Rivaldo Gives Reason Why Messi Would Never Leave Barcelona

Rivaldo Gives Reason Why Messi Would Never Leave Barcelona

Barcelona and Brazil football legend, Rivaldo has given reason why Lionel Messi would never live the club for any other.

Messi has been recently linked with a move to Manchester City and Juventus especially after he had a disagreement with Barcelona Sporting Director, Eric Abidal.

However, Rivaldo believes the six-times Ballon d’Or award winner would not leave because he’s a one club man.

“I don’t believe Messi will ever leave Barcelona and not this summer,” Rivaldo told Betfair ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Getafe on Saturday.

“He will end his career at Camp Nou because he has been one of us since age 14, he has a big affection for Barcelona and the club for him, so I don’t think he would benefit from leaving.”

“I see Messsi as a player of just one club, like Francesco Totti of AS Roma or Rogerio Ceni of Sao Paulo.”

