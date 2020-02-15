Oluwo Lifts Lid On Infamous Brawl With Fellow Monarch

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has disclosed that he attacked Dhikrulahi Olaniran Akinropo, Agbowu of Ogbagba during a recent peace meeting in Osun state because he ‘attempted to stick the staff of office in his eyes’.

Concise News reports that according to Oba Akanbi, he feared he might go blind, thus, he resisted ‘with force’.

In a statement after the incident, Akanbi defended his action, accusing Akinropo of being rude.

“At the peace meeting held at AIG office, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa interrupted me while I was making my speech; he started calling me unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at me while attempting to stick the staff in my eyes; I heavily rejected it with a force which the Agbowu could not withstand,” he said.

“How could a constable openly insult commissioner of police and make an attempt to beat the CP? Can any monarch try such with Ooni, Alaafin?

“He went far as attempting to turn Oluwo to a blind man by pointing his staff of office to my eyes. All affected monarchs in my kingdom should note no one will feed on his subjects land and go away with it.”

However, some royal fathers in the state have faulted Akanbi for his action, demanding his suspension.

Oba Habeeb Adetoyese, the Olu of Ileogbo who spoke to newsmen while flanked by Onigege of Igege, Oba Kazeem Oyediran, and Onifin of Ikonifin, Oba Solomon Ojo, stated that they honoured the meeting convened by the assistant inspector-general of Police (AIG), Zone 11, to resolve a prolonged land dispute among the monarchs in the Osun west senatorial district after the Oluwo petitioned them with an accusation that they sold land in his domain.

He stated this at the Trauma Centre of Osun State General Hospital, Asubiaro, where Oba Akinropo, the Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, was taken to for treatment after the attack by the Oluwo.

He explained, “In October last year, the Oluwo wrote a petition against us to the Assistant Inspector General of Police that royal fathers were threatening his life and selling his land.

“Then AIG Oyebade warned that he would not condone any form of trouble from our area. He directed that we should have a meeting and resolve the issue. We also saw the governor and he gave same instruction. A peace meeting was fixed for Iwo Local Government Area secretariat. That day, he (Oluwo) disrupted the meeting. He came with thugs.

“When government observed that the first meeting did not yield good result, another meeting was fixed for 9am today (Friday). Letters were sent, inviting us to the meeting.

“At the meeting today, we were asked to introduce ourselves and we all did. When Oluwo was asked to talk, he accused me of selling his land. He raised same allegation against Agbowu of Ogbagbaa, Onigege of Gege. I told the meeting that I did not sell Iwo land.

“The Commissioner (for Local Government) told us that since the matter had to do with land, he could not intervene. He advised that parties should approach the court to decide on the matter or meet the governor.

“AIG was still speaking to us on the position of the commissioner on the matter, when Oluwo started shouting that there would be chaos.

“He suddenly left his seat and pounced on Agbowu. He punched him several times and it was the AIG that rescued him from Oluwo.

“We were all shocked that a king would behave in that manner. When Agbowu was feeling dizzy, we had to rush him down here in Asubiaro Hospital. He sustained injury on his cheeks.

“We are demanding that the Osun State governor should immediately suspend Oluwo to prevent reoccurrence of such an incident.”

Babajide Siyanbola, the counsel of Agbowu, stated that the he had been briefed on the meeting and that legal action would be taken against the Oluwo of Iwo.