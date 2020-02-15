Olakunle Churchill Expresses Undying Love For Rosy Meurer On Birthday

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of actress Tonto Dikeh, has expressed his undying love for actress Rosy Meurer on her birthday.

The businessman took to social media where he also appreciated her for her loyalty and promised to always love her.

Olakunle Churchill wrote:

“@rosymeurer Through your years of growing up, I have observed your inclinations in progress and your struggles for success. Today you are a young amiable woman who is a mentor to several younger persons. I am indeed so proud of you. Happy Birthday and I pray divine strength for you in all your endeavours.

It is with great fulfilment that I join you on this day in celebration of your date of birth. A quite significant day in your life. I am overwhelmed at the length of achievements you’ve built in these few years. I would also say that am impressed at your undistracted focus and undaunted missions especially in areas of relevance and monumental impacts.

Rosy, Your loyalty and humility can not be quantified. If ever there is a need to define your simplicity, I will sure say you are an extension of me. that is why I will always treasure, adore and love you. Memories of my humanitarian engagements with you is evergreen. Happy birthday to the Queen of All Queens.”

This further fuels rumors that both of them are dating and that Rosy Meurer had a hand in Olakunle Churchill’s crashed marriage with Tonto Dikeh.