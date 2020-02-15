Nollywood Will Keep Making Movies About Money Rituals – Yul Edochie

Actor turned politician, Yul Edochie has given reasons why Nollywood movie industry would continue to make movies about money rituals.

He made this known in reaction to a statement by Nigeria’s minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, who stated that Nollywood is responsible for the increased rate of rituals and kidappings in Nigeria.

However, Yul Edochie believes movies that showcase rituals and the likes are entertaining and should not be banned.

“Sadly at the moment Nigeria is stuck with a crop of leaders who can’t move this country forward, rather they look for who to blame for their inefficiency. America has been producing action movies with plenty of gun violence since I was born till date, have you ever seen any American leader blaming entertainers for crime in their country? That’s because it’s all entertainment. It ends there. Our government should focus on providing jobs for the youths, spread wealth, improve the economy and security and crime rate will reduce. It’s very simple. They should stop looking for who to blame and do the jobs they were voted in to do or resign for others to try. Next thing you’ll see them thinking of how to ban Nollywood and render more people jobless,” he told Sunnews.

Yul Edochie added:

”However Nollywood film makers should be advised to make sure they punish evil doers in every film so that the viewers will always have something to learn.”